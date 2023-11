Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 25-year imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a minor here in 2021.

Advertisment

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Alok Dwivedi on Saturday held Sonu Gupta guilty and also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, a case was registered against Gupta by the survivor's family.

The girl was returning from school when Gupta had kidnapped and raped her.PTI COR NAV DV DV