Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for raping minor stepdaughter

Shravasti (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to 25 years of imprisonment for raping his minor stepdaughter in 2019.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Nirdosh Kumar on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

If the fine is not paid, the convict will have to spend an additional six months in jail, the judge has ordered, according to Shravasti District Government Advocate K P Singh.

The court has directed that the entire fine amount be given to the girl, he said.

The incident of rape came to the fore after the girl in June 2021 wrote to the Shravasti superintendent of police while she was staying at a protection home here. She said two years ago, when she was 15 years old, she was raped by her stepfather, and she left her house.

The Bihar Police found her in Nawada and kept her at a protection home for girls in Bodh Gaya. She was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee in Shravasti, and a committee sent her to the protection home here.

Singh said on the orders of the then superintendent of police, an FIR was registered against the accused on June 3, 2021, and he was booked for rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.