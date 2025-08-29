Man sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl in UP's Jhansi

Jhansi (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) A court in Jhansi on Friday sentenced an accused to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the accused.

Public Prosecutor Chandra Prakash Sharma said that on the morning of August 9, 2020, the 6-year-old girl had gone out for defecation near her house, when a youth of the same village, Raju Adivasi, lured her and took her to the field and raped her. In this regard, a case under Section 376 of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

On Friday, District and Sessions Judge Anubhav Trivedi held Raju Adivasi guilty, and sentenced him to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK