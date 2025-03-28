Man sentenced to 3 years for sodomising 8-year-old boy in Gurugram

Gurugram, Mar 28 (PTI) The Court of Additional Session Judge Ashwani Kumar has sentenced a convict to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10000 for sodomising an eight-year-old boy, said police.

According to police, the incident took place in the Bajghera police station area on June 30 in 2021.

The convict was identified as Arjun, a resident of the Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh.

"On the basis of evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar on Wednesday sentenced the convict to three years of rigorous imprisonment and (imposed) a fine of Rs 10,000," said the spokesperson of Gurugram Police. PTI COR MNK MNK