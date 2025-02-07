Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for assault in 2010

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) A sessions court in Maharashtra’s Thane has sentenced a 34-year-old man to three years in prison after holding him guilty in an assault case registered nearly 15 years ago.

A copy of the order dated January 31 by Additional Sessions Judge A N Sirsikar was made available on Friday.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rashmi G Kshirsagar said now-convict Dhanraj, alias Dhanya Ramakant Todankar, and four others attacked Ganesh Agawane and Dinesh Yadav in Thane city over the installation of a Ganesh pandal in 2010.

Todankar allegedly assaulted Yadav with a chopper following which he spent 13 days in a hospital.

Though an attempt to murder charge was pressed against Todankar, the court dropped it after observing that there was no medical opinion suggesting Yadav’s injuries were serious.

The court held Todankar guilty of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons under Indian Penal Code section 324 and sentenced him to imprisonment for three years. PTI COR NR