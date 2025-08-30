Man sentenced to 30 years in jail for raping minor in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Aug 30 (PTI) A special court in Odisha’s Sambalpur district on Saturday sentenced a man to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

The Special POCSO court judge, Abhilas Senapati, convicted the 22-year-old man under different sections of the POCSO Act and imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000.

The court also directed the authorities to provide compensation of Rs 13.5 lakh to the survivor for her support.

The incident occurred on April 27, 2024, when the girl had come to attend her uncle’s wedding with her family. Around 8 pm on that day, the convict lured her to a nearby forest and sexually assaulted her, police had said.

The girl was found in a critical condition and admitted to a hospital.

After 14 months of trial, the POCSO court found him guilty and pronounced the sentence, said public prosecutor Santosh Panda. PTI CORR AAM RBT