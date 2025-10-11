Man sentenced to 4 years in jail for raping 9-year-old girl

Rangia, Oct 11 (PTI) A man was sentenced to four years in jail by a court in Assam's Kamrup district on Saturday for raping a nine-year-old girl.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Rangia, Mukul Chetia gave the verdict in the crime that happened in 2019.

The girl was alone at home when the convict, who belongs to the same village, raped her.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict. In case of failure to pay the fine, he has to spend one more month in jail.

The man was held guilty under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the victim. PTI COR SSG SSG SOM