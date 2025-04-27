Man sentenced to 47 years imprisonment for sexually abusing minor boy

Kottayam (Kerala), Apr 27 (PTI) A court has sentenced a man to 47 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 in a case of sexually assaulting a minor boy.

Kottayam Special Fast-track court judge Satheesh Kumar V sentenced Sijomon (41) in the case reported in 2024.

According to police, a case was registered at Ayarkunnam police station here in August last year, alleging that Sijimon, a native of Chenakkala in Vaikom, had sexually assaulted the boy.

The court found the accused guilty and handed him 47 years of imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000, a statement issued by police on Sunday said.

Station House Officer Anoop Jose was the investigating officer, and Paul K Abraham was the public prosecutor in the POCSO case. PTI LGK ADB