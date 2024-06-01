Man sentenced to 5-year imprisonment for molesting girl

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A court here on Saturday sentenced a man to five years in prison for molesting a minor girl last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Madhu Dogra convicted Ravi who was charged under section 354A (sexual molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act, according to government counsel Kaleshwar Nath Pandey. Ravi, an autorickshaw driver who used to take children to school, molested the 10-year-old girl on October 5 last year. The matter came to light after the Class 5 students informed her school's principal about the incident. PTI COR CDN CDN ANB ANB ANB