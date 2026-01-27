Man sentenced to 6-month jail term in power theft case, Rs 1.88-lakh fine imposed

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) An electricity court here has convicted a resident of Sultanpuri JJ colony in connection with a five-year-old power theft case, imposing a fine of Rs 1.88 lakh and six month jail term, power discom TPDDL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The case pertained to a complaint of power theft in 2019. The accused was found drawing electricity for domestic use directly from a Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) pole through illegal wires, without any electricity meter, it said.

The total connected load at the premises was assessed at 9.1 kW, and a theft bill amounting to Rs 1,88,772 was raised against the accused.

The special electricity court in Rohini convicted the accused of indulging in electricity theft for domestic usage on January 16, the statement said, adding that the TPDDL has secured power theft convictions in 22 cases over the past year.

Such judgements help reinforce disciplined usage of electricity in Delhi, a TPDDL official said, appealing to consumers to avoid unethical practices and act as responsible customers.