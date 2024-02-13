Man sentenced to 7 years RI for sodomising boy in Thane

Thane, Feb 13 (PTI) A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising an 11-year-old boy.

Special judge D S Deshmukh on Monday found the accused, a resident of the Wagle Estate area, guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judge sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The sum will be paid as compensation to the victim.

Special public prosecutor Vivek Kadu informed the court that the accused, who worked in a public toilet, lived in the same locality as the victim.

The man allegedly lured the boy with a chocolate and sodomised him on different occasions between March 15 and 17, 2018, he said.

The accused was caught by the police and based on a complaint by the victim, he was booked under section 377 of the IPC and POCSO Act. PTI COR ARU