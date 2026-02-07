Man sentenced to 8 years in jail for kidnapping minor in 2019

Ballia (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to eight years imprisonment for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl in 2017, police said on Saturday.

Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant on Friday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Devgan Kumar Yadav, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh, on Saturday, said Yadav had kidnapped the girl on the night of January 5, 2019. Based on her grandfather's complaint, Devgan was arrested under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court found Devgan guilty and sentenced him to eight years' imprisonment, the SSP said.