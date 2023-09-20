Man sentenced to cumulative 43 yrs imprisonment by Kerala court for raping minor stepdaughter

Idukki (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) A Fast track special court in Kerala on Wednesday sentenced a man to a cumulative 43 years imprisonment for rape of his minor stepdaughter in their home in this high range district back in 2018.

Special court judge T G Varghese handed the man varying jail sentences for the various offences, including aggravated penetrative sexual assault, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

Sharing details of the court order, special public prosecutor (SPP) Shijo Mon Joseph said the convict will only serve 10 years -- the highest of the varying jail terms -- as the sentences will run concurrently.

A fine of Rs 39,000 was also imposed on the convict.

The 43-year-old man had forcibly raped his minor stepdaughter when her mother was out for work, the SPP said.

The man was drunk at the time of the incident.

The then 17-year-old girl had managed to escape when a neighbour came asking for something and her stepfather opened the door to speak to him, the prosecutor added.