Man sentenced to death by Assam court for killing wife, daughter with axe

Barpeta, Oct 23 (PTI) A court in Assam's Barpeta district gave the death penalty to a man for killing his wife and daughter.

Sessions Judge Deepak Thakuriya convicted Rishav Das for killing his wife, Binita, and daughter, Hiya, with an axe, and pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

In October 2023, Das, who ran a shop in the Gandhinagar area of Barpeta town, had attacked his wife and daughter.

Eyewitnesses claimed that there was an altercation among them over a dispute.

In a fit of rage, the person had attacked his wife and daughter with an axe, and they both had died on the spot.

Eight years ago, Das had attacked his sister and cut her fingers. PTI COR TR TR SOM