Man sentenced to death by UP court for raping minor

Varanasi (UP), Nov 19 (PTI) A special POCSO court here has sentenced a man to death for raping and murdering an eight-year-old girl here in 2024.

Special Judge, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Vinod Kumar on Tuesday convicted and sentenced Irshad, while observing that his actions were inhuman and extremely damaging to society, Special Public Prosecutor Sandeep Kumar Jaiswal said.

The case dates back to December 24, 2024, when the girl was abducted while heading to a shop. Her body was found the following day in the premises of a primary school in Bahadurpur According to Jaiswal, the postmortem report revealed that the victim was raped and strangled to death.

Police investigations held Irshad, a local resident, responsible for the crime. He was held after a police shootout during which he sustained a gunshot injury. PTI COR CDN DV DV