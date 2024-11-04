Man sentenced to death for raping, killing girl; his parents get 4-year jail term for involvement

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Monday sentenced a man to death for raping and killing a nine-year-old girl.

Judge Sanjay Kumar Bhatnagar considered the crime committed by Kamlesh Singh serious and pronounced the death sentence to him.

The court also sentenced four years of imprisonment to his parents -- Ram Singh and Kishan Kanwar -- for hiding their son's crime, special public prosecutor Syed Hussain said.

The incident had happened on March 29, 2023. Kamlesh murdered the girl after raping her. He then cut her body into pieces and later concealed the body parts at a dilapidated building, he said. PTI AG NB NB