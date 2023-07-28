Man sentenced to death for raping, killing minor in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Jul 28 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old man to death for raping a minor girl and strangulating her to death two years ago, a government advocate said.

Judge Deepak Yadav on Friday sentenced Gufran to death and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on him, Special Prosecutor Virendra Kumar said.

Of the total fine amount, Rs 1 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased, while Rs 1 lakh will be deposited to the court. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict has to spend additional two years in jail, the government advocate said.

The minor girl residing in a village here was raped and murdered on April 11, 2021, following which a case was registered against Gufran, a resident of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand, the government advocate said.

The convict, in his statement to the police, had confessed to the crime, he added.