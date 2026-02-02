Man sentenced to double life imprisonment for murdering wife

Alappuzha (Kerala), Feb 2 (PTI) A court here on Monday sentenced a man to double life imprisonment for murdering his wife at Cherthala in 2024.

Alappuzha Additional Sessions Judge Bharathi S awarded the sentence to Rajeshkumar alias Rajan (47) of Pallipuram near Cherthala for murdering his wife Ambili on May 18, 2024.

The court found the accused guilty of offences punishable under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 397 (robbery using a deadly weapon causing death or grievous hurt) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the sentence, the court awarded simple imprisonment for one month under Section 341 IPC, life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 302 IPC, and life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 397 IPC.

According to the prosecution, Rajeshkumar was agitated after Ambili questioned his extramarital relationship.

On May 18, 2024, at around 6.30 pm, he intercepted Ambili near Pallichanda Junction in Pallipuram, pushed her down from her scooter and stabbed her 17 times with a knife, resulting in her death.

The prosecution further said the accused took away Rs 50,000 and a mobile phone belonging to Ambili, who was a bank collection agent.

During the trial, the court examined 18 prosecution witnesses, perused 44 documents and marked 17 material objects as evidence.