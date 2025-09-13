Man sentenced to five years of imprisonment for sodomising minor in Gurugram

Gurugram, Sep 13 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for sodomising a minor boy three years ago, police said on Saturday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on convict Prem Chand, a resident of the Khandwa village in Rajasthan's Churu district, they added.

According to the police, the father of the victim had filed a complaint that on May 23, 2022 that the accused sodomised his son after threatening to kill him. An FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station and the accused was arrested.

"After hearing both the sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Jasmine Sharma on Friday convicted the accused and sentenced him to five years of imprisonment and imposed a fine," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police. PTI COR MNK MNK