Man sentenced to five years RI for sexually assaulting 3-year-old neighbour in Thane

Thane, Jul 21 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl.

Special judge D S Deshmukh on Saturday convicted the accused, a resident of Diva, of charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

The accused was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre informed the court that the accused and the victim were neighbours.

On September 17, 2022, the child was playing outside her house when the accused lured her into his home and sexually assaulted her, she said.

Five prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial. PTI COR ARU