Man sentenced to imprisonment for life for murdering cousin, her husband in Thane

Thane, May 6 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday sentenced a 36-year-old man to imprisonment for life for murdering his pregnant cousin and her husband in a case of honour killing.

Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh found the accused, Shafique Shamsuddin Mansuri, guilty of charges under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment for life and fined him Rs 1.1 lakh.

Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre said 12 prosecution witnesses were examined in the trial to prove the charges against the accused.

Vijayshankar Yadav (30) and his wife Priya (22), who belonged to a Muslim family, lived in the Shil-Phata locality. The woman was nine months pregnant at the time of her death.

The couple has eloped from their village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Thane.

Priya's family suspected the accused of helping the couple elope and marry, and he was disturbed because of this, the lawyer said.

The accused came to live with the victims and made Yadav drink heavily before killing them both, she said.

On September 15, 2016, neighbours informed the police about a foul smell emanating from the couple's house, following which their decomposed bodies were found. PTI COR ARU