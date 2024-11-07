Man sentenced to life for raping minor girl in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, Nov 7 (PTI) A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar on Thursday awarded life sentence to a man for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in September 2023.

Advertisment

The court also sentenced three others to 3-10 years in prison for their involvement in the crime.

The POCSO court awarded life sentence to Bhagwan Singh, who has also been fined Rs 70,000, public prosecutor Ramhetar Gurjar said.

On September 18, 2023, the minor victim lodged a complaint with the Bakani police station accusing Bhagwan Singh of abducting her from a hospital on his bike before raping her at a nearby jungle.

Advertisment

The girl also alleged that a person named Balchand filmed the act on his mobile phone and later shared the clip with Radheshyam and Prakashchand who then uploaded it on social media, Gurjar said.

Based on the complaint, the police filed a case under the relevant sections of POCSO Act, Indian Penal Code, and IT Act against the four accused persons, he added.

While Bhagwan Singh was awarded life sentence on Thursday, Balchand has been imprisoned for 10 years along with a fine of Rs 30,000. The court also sent Rasheshyam and Prakashchand to three years in jail along with a fine of Rs 10,000 each, Gurjar said. PTI COR ARI