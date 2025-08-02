Man sentenced to life imprisonment for abduction, rape of 15-year-old girl in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A special court here on Saturday convicted a man and sentenced him to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Special Judge Divya Bhargava of POCSO court found the accused, Mohsin, guilty of rape and abduction, and awarded him life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,20,000 on the convict, with an order that half of the amount be paid to the victim, said government council Vinay Kumar Arora.

Arora told reporters that the incident took place on February 23, 2020 in the Nirana village under the Sikhera police station. Mohsin abducted the girl from her house and took her to a nearby tubewell, where he raped her.

The girl's family members, who were searching for her, found her near the tubewell in a distressed state.