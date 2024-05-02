Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing 6-year-old boy in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 2 (PTI) A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Thursday for killing a 6-year-old boy in 2020 by slitting his throat with a knife, police said.

Pronouncing the sentence, the court of additional district and session judge Tarun Singhal also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict, Maniram, they said.

According to police, on July 2, 2020, they received a call regarding the murder of a 6-year-old boy, Sahil. His body was found in the basement of an under-construction house in Sushant Lok.

A police team reached the spot and sent Sahil’s body for post-mortem, they said.

Sahil’s mother, Sunita, who works as a domestic help, filed a complaint against her neighbour, Maniram, police said.

"A day before the murder, an argument broke out between my husband Mukesh and Maniram, followed by a scuffle. Maniram threatened to take revenge,” Sunita said in her complaint.

“On the next day, Maniram took my son Sahil to the basement of the under-construction house and slit his throat with a kitchen knife. After hearing my son cry, I rushed to the basement. Maniram had fled", she said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Maniram under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station. The accused was arrested on July 3, 2020, and confessed to the crime during interrogation, police said. PTI COR HIG HIG