Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing mother, brother in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) A Delhi court has convicted a man for the murder of his mother and brother in 2019, and sentenced him to life imprisonment, a police official said on Tuesday.

The accused, Sunil Arora, was convicted by a Dwarka court on December 19 for killing his mother Lata Arora and younger brother Rajender Arora at their residence in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, he said.

On April 23, 2019, a police team on patrol was informed by local residents that a man had assaulted his mother and brother inside a house.

When police reached the spot, Rajender Arora was found lying semi-conscious on a chair, while his mother was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. Both were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, officials said.

Eyewitnesses told the court that Rajender Arora had run out of the flat bleeding and informed them that his elder brother Sunil Arora had stabbed him and their mother. They further testified that when they entered the house, the accused was standing there holding a knife and threatened them not to intervene, police said.

A case was registered on April 24, 2019 under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation led to the arrest of Sunil Arora.

Police said strong oral, documentary and scientific evidence was collected, including witness testimonies and reconstruction of events, which helped establish the prosecution's case.

Based on the evidence, the court convicted Sunil Arora for the double murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000, police said.