Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing wife, two daughters

Noida, Oct 1 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his wife and two daughters 13 years ago, police said on Tuesday.

Additional District Sessions Judge-5 Chandra Mohan Srivastava also imposed a fine of Rs 55,000 on Omdutt, they said.

The court also convicted Omdutt's parents and two brothers for their involvement in the murder, sentenced them to two years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 each, police said.

Police said that Omdutt, a resident of Duhai village in Uttar Pradesh, married Bhumika in 2004. Soon after their marriage, Omdutt's parents began harassing Bhumika for dowry. The couple had two daughters and a son.

On the day of the incident, Omdutt's mother, Harvati and his father, Kalicharan, called Bhumika to a hospital saying that Omdutt was injured in an accident, police said.

Bhumika left for the hospital with her daughters, Sakshi (5) and Prachi (2). However, Omdutt stopped them near the Harnauti Canal and strangled them to death. He later poured acid on their bodies, police said.

During the hearing, nine witnesses testified and evidence was presented in court. After finding Omdutt guilty, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment, police said.

If Omdutt fails to pay the fine, he would have to undergo 10 months of additional imprisonment, police added. PTI COR HIG