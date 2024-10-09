Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing woman in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Oct 9 (PTI) An SC/ST court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in 2019.

The court also awarded a fine of Rs 25,000 to Devkaran alias Kishan (30), special public prosecutor, SC/ST court, Kota Hitesh Jain said.

The police, on November 1, 2019, recovered the blood-stained body of an unidentified woman (35), wrapped in a plastic bag from a room in Ambedkar Nagar which was accommodated on rent by a fast-food stall vendor, Govind, Jain said.

The convict, Devkaran had been sharing the room with Govind for the past 3-months, he said.

On the basis of evidence and investigation, the police arrested Devkaran on November 23, 2019, and filed a charge-sheet against him, Jain said.

The SC/ST court held Devkaran guilty of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000.