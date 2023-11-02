Man sentenced to life imprisonment for molestation bid, causing serious injuries to girl

Ballia (UP), Nov 2 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for attacking a teenage girl with a knife and causing serious injuries to her face after she resisted his molestation attempt.

A fine of Rs 15,000 was also imposed on the convict.

Special Public Prosecutor Vimal Kumar Rai on Thursday said Yashwant Singh had entered the house of a 16-year-old girl on July 12, 2021, and molested her. When she resisted, Singh, hit her several times on the face with the intention of killing her and caused serious injuries to her with a knife, he said.

The girl was alone in the house at the time of the incident.

He said that on the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Yashwant under the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

After hearing both sides, Judge Pratham Kant on Wednesday found Yashwant Singh guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on him, Rai added. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD