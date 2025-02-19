Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in UP's Gonda

Gonda (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,10,000 after convicting him of murder.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday following the killing of a youth in the district.

Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal), Vinay Kumar Singh, said that the case dates back to February 6, 2020 when in a police complaint filed at the Katra Bazar police station a named Mukesh was accused of murdering one Bhim Singh (27) by slitting his throat with a knife.

The police arrested the accused during their investigation. After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed in the court on March 19, 2020.

"The trial, overseen by Additional Sessions Judge Rajesh Kumar, included examination of evidence and witness testimonies from both sides. After reviewing the case, the judge on Tuesday declared Mukesh (35) guilty of the crime and sentenced him to life imprisonment with hard labour," said Singh. PTI COR CDN AS AS