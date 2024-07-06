Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering 3-year-old son

Baripada, Jul 6 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his three-year-old son.

Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Patra also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Chepa Dehuri (40).

The verdict was given after examining statements of 12 witnesses and the medical report, Additional Public Prosecutor Krushna Chandra Das said.

In a fit of rage, Dehuri murdered his son by hitting his head with a stone. The incident happened in Beldunguri village in the Badasahi police station area on October 23, 2020.

After the murder, Dehuri had tried to dispose of the body but was caught by villagers who handed him to the police.