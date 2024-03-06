Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape, unlawful religious conversion

Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 6 (PTI) A special court here on Wednesday convicted a man in a case of rape and unlawful religious conversion of a Dalit woman and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Advertisment

The court of Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Vijay Pal also imposed a fine of Rs 4.06 lakh on Anees Ahmad, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

He said that Ahmed, a resident of Hapur district, raped the woman on several occasions on false promises of marriage in 2022 and also made her convert to Islam.

A case was registered against Ahmad under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act at the Gulawathi police station, according to the officer. PTI COR CDN CDN IJT IJT