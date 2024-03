Gondia, Mar 14 (PTI) A man was sentenced on Thursday by a court in Gondia in Maharashtra to imprisonment for the remainder of his life for raping a 65-year-old woman in 2022.

Rahul Thakre (28), a resident of Arjuni village in Dawnipada, was arrested for raping the senior citizen on December 5, 2022 when she was grazing goats, as per the prosecution.

Adhoc Additional Sessions Judge NB Lavte also fined Thakre Rs 50,000, an official said. PTI COR BNM