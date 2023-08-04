Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping, impregnating girl

Kota (Rajasthan), Aug 4 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a 40-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping and impregnating a girl.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 24,000 on the convict.

The POCSO Court-3 judge convicted Rajesh, a resident of the Budhadeet police station area in Kota district, to life imprisonment till last breath for raping the 15-year-old girl, public prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said.

The parents of the girl came to know about the rape five months after the incident when she was diagnosed 25 weeks pregnant.

Subsequently, the girl's father approached the police on February 10 this year and a case was lodged against the convict, Sharma said.

The girl, in her statement, told the police that the convict barged into her house while her parents were away and raped her. He threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the public prosecutor added.

The POCSO Court-3 held Rajesh guilty of rape under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sentenced him to life in prison, Sharma He said the statements of 16 witnesses were recorded during the trail of the case while 42 documents were exhibited before the court. PTI COR AQS AQS