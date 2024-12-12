Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping, killing girl in 2012

Noida (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping and killing a five-year-old girl in 2012, an official said on Thursday.

Assistant Government Advocate J P Bhati said that the court of Additional Sessions Judge (Pasco-2) Saurav Dwivedi also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Amit.

Bhati said that in November 2012, Amit kidnapped a five-year-old girl from Sector 39 police station area, raped her and then killed her.

According to Bhati, when Amit was burying the body, some people caught him and handed him over to the police.

He said that in this case, the police had filed a chargesheet in the court against Amit. He said that after hearing all the parties, the court found Amit guilty on Wednesday and sentenced him to life imprisonment. PTI COR HIG