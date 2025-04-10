Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor in 2016

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old minor girl.

Special Judge Manjula Bhalotya also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Ankit, Special Government Lawyer Pradeep Balyan said.

The incident occurred on January 18, 2016, in Majhahidpur village under the Ratanpuri police station area of the district, said Balyan.

"The six-year-old girl was playing outside her house when her neighbour, Ankit, raped her," he said.

The court held Ankit guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, he added.