Man sentenced to life imprisonment in 2020 murder case

Gurugram, October 24 (PTI) A local court here sentenced a youth to life imprisonment for a 2020 murder case, police said on Thursday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Mona Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000, police said.

On January 21, 2020, the police recovered the body of a youth in the grain market of Jatuli. The deceased was identified as Gaurav, they said.

Gaurav's father filed a complaint and said that his son left on his bike on January 20, 2020 and never returned. He alleged that a youth who was last seen with this son killed him, police said.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Pataudi police station and later police arrested Sahil (24). During the interrogation, he confessed to killing Gaurav, police said.

"On the basis of the charge sheet filed in the court and the evidence and witnesses collected by the police, the court of additional session judge Mona Singh on Wednesday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and imposed a fine", Gurugram police spokesperson said. PTI COR HIG HIG