Man sentenced to life imprisonment in constable's murder case in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A local court in Pratapgarh district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a seven-year-old case of murder of a police constable and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The plaintiff, constable Rajan Prasad of Raniganj police station, had lodged a case by giving a written complaint that on the morning of April 18, 2017, he along with constable Rajkumar Singh had gone to Irshad Ali's place in Budhaura Kumbhapur village of the area to fill a dossier in a murder case, said District Government Advocate Arun Kumar Singh on Saturday.

He also said that both of them were returning after talking to Irshad's mother, when Irshad crossed the boundary wall by jumping over it and started firing from his pistol.

Constable Rajkumar Singh got injured due to the bullet.

Singh said that on hearing the noise, Irshad fled on his motorcycle.

When the inspector in-charge was informed about the incident, the police personnel reached the spot and the injured was brought for treatment to the district hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

The police registered a case against Irshad under various sections, including murder, and filed the charge sheet in the court.

Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Ajay Kumar on Friday found Irshad guilty on the basis of evidence and sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.