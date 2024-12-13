Man sentenced to life term in 22 year old murder case in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man, who had been absconding for several years, to life in prison in a 2002 murder case, a government counsel said on Friday.

The main accused was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2003, the official said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Kanishk Kumar Singh has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused Naushad after holding him guilty under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The pair were convicted of shooting dead a late Army jawan's widow following a dispute over pension at a hotel along the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in this district in September 2002.

The victim was the sister-in-law of Krishan, the main accused who was sentenced in 2003. PTI COR NAV OZ OZ