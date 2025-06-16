Man sentenced to life term in murder case in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Jun 16 (PTI) A local court on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 1 lakh fine after holding him guilty of murder.

Additional Sessions Judge (FTC) Mamta Gupta pronounced the verdict while hearing the case related to the killing of a youth in 2022.

According to additional district government counsel Rakesh Pratap Singh, the complainant Shah Mohammad of Thathaili Village under Raniganj Police Station alleged in his complaint that on the afternoon of January 4, 2022, his nephew Suhail was attacked with a knife by the accused Shadab due to an old enmity.

Suhail was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to the district hospital by his family members. Seeing his critical condition, doctors referred him to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

However, Suhail succumbed to his injuries on the way, Singh said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case of murder against Shadab and filed a chargesheet in the court.

After hearing the arguments and examining the evidence, the court convicted Shadab and awarded him life imprisonment aside from fining him, Singh added. PTI ABN ABN AMK AMK