Man sentenced to seven years in jail in POCSO case by Gurugram court

Gurugram, Sep 5 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man to seven years imprisonment on Thursday for committing obscene acts with his 17-year-old daughter, police said.

The court of additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh, they said.

According to police, the victim filed a complaint against her father in August 2021 and alleged that he committed obscene acts in front of her. Based on her complaint, an FIR was lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

The man was arrested, and after collecting necessary evidence, he was presented to the court, police said.

"Based on the charge sheet filed by Gurugram Police with the evidence and witnesses, the court of additional sessions judge Ashwani Kumar on Thursday held the accused guilty and sentenced him to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh", police spokesperson said.