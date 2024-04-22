Man sentenced to triple-life imprisonment for raping nine-year-old daughter

Idukki (Kerala), Apr 22 (PTI) A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Monday to triple-life imprisonment by a court here for raping his nine-year-old daughter two years ago.

Devikulam Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) Judge, Sirajuddin P A, sentenced the accused to triple life imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,70,000.

The court said the convict shall be imprisoned for the remainder of his natural life, according to special public prosecutor Smiju K Das.

The court also sentenced him to 36 years of rigorous imprisonment under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The incident occurred between 2021 and 2022. The case originated from the plantation area of Munnar, where the victim resided with her parents.

According to the prosecution, the girl was staying with her father after the mother abandoned them. Between March 1, 2021, and August 21, 2022, the accused repeatedly subjected her to rape.

He also issued threats, warning the child of dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, the prosecutor said.

However, the girl informed her mother about the rape.

She suffered burn injuries after the accused placed a heated spoon on her left arm muscle for revealing the incidents to her mother.

Subsequently, the child shared her ordeal with her fellow student and a teacher, who provides counseling services at her school.

The school then notified the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC, in turn, alerted the police, leading to the filing of the case.

The prosecution examined 22 witnesses and presented 42 documents as evidence. PTI TGP TGB KH