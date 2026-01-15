Man sentences to 5 years RI in 2018 phone snatching case

Gurugram, Jan 15 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for snatching a mobile phone in 2018, police said on Thursday.

The court of the Additional Sessions Judge Sunil Kumar Diwan also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Santosh alias Madari, a resident of Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, a man had filed a complaint that on January 21, 2018, an unidentified man had snatched his mobile phone when he was near Huda City Metro Station.

The accused was later arrested, and all the evidence and witnesses were presented in the court.

Based on the chargesheet, the court sentenced Santosh to five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000, the police spokesperson said.