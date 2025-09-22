Man seriously injured after jumping into Thane creek

Thane, Sep 22 (PTI) A 43-year-old man suffered serious injuries after he jumped into a creek in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, civic officials said.

The incident was reported at 2.49 am, they said, adding the reason behind the man's alleged suicide attempt was not yet known.

Avinash Govind Utekar, a resident of Vangani, jumped into the creek from the Kasheli Bridge, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

After being alerted, the police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the scene. With the assistance of locals, the rescue team managed to bring the man out of the creek, he said.

He was admitted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.

According to doctors, the man suffered serious injuries to his face and nose, the official said.

The incident is under investigation, he added.