Man seriously injured as explosive device detonates in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Dec 16 (PTI) A man suffered serious injuries after an explosive device allegedly detonated while he was handling it in the Pinarayi area of this district on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, one of the palms of the man was damaged in the incident, which occurred while he was allegedly handling an explosive device. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said they are investigating the background of the injured person.

KPCC chief Sunny Joseph alleged that the man, who "lost" his palm in the explosion, was a CPI(M) worker.

The CPI(M) has not responded to the allegation.

The Congress claimed that the incident occurred while the man was making a country bomb.

Referring to various incidents of violence that have occurred in the politically volatile Kannur district since the local body polls, Joseph accused CPI(M) workers of engaging in such acts.

"Shaken by defeat in the local body polls, the CPI(M) is unleashing violence across the state and is widely engaged in bomb-making to carry out attacks," he alleged.

He urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who holds the Home portfolio, to rein in criminals within his own party.

Earlier in the day, two country-made bombs were recovered from a deserted plot in this district.

The explosives were found in an area near the Sree Narayana Math at Kutteri.

Based on the information received, a bomb squad soon rushed to the spot and defused them, they said.

The CPI(M), meanwhile, has accused the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key ally of the Congress, of targeting its workers in the Panur area of the district.