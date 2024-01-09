Man seriously injured in attack after dispute with tanker driver in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was seriously injured after he was assaulted allegedly by an unidentified tanker driver and some other persons following a dispute in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Monday in Turbhe area.

There was an altercation between the victim and the tanker driver following which the latter and 10-12 other persons armed with iron rods and sticks allegedly attacked the man, an official from Turbhe police station said.

The victim, a resident of Seawoods area in Navi Mumbai, suffered severe injuries. He was hospitalised and his condition was reported to be critical, the official said.

A case was registered against the unidentified accused under various Indian Penal Code sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 141, 143 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting), he said.

Efforts were on to trace the accused. PTI COR GK