Man seriously injured in firing by 2 persons in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Jan 3 (PTI) A man suffered serious injuries after two persons fired at least four rounds at him in Sanpada area of Navi Mumbai on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 9.30 am near D-Mart in Sanpada, when victim Rajaraj Thoke, who is a garbage collecting agency contractor in Vashi APMC, was having a cup of tea in his car parked by the roadside, an official said.

"Two unidentified persons on a motorcycle came near his vehicle and opened four to five rounds from a gun they were carrying. After firing from a close range, the assailants fled from the spot," he said.

The man was grievously injured in the incident and rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

After the incident, teams of local police as well as the crime branch went to the spot and launched an investigation, the official said.

The police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area to ascertain the identity of the accused and a search has been launched to trace them, he said. PTI DC NP