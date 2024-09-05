Man seriously injured in machete attack; minor among two held

Pune, Sep 5 (PTI) A man was seriously injured after he was allegedly attacked with a machete by two persons in Pune city of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Kirkatwadi area on Sinhagad Road on Wednesday morning, following which the accused duo, including a minor, was detained by the police, they said.

The victim is identified as Sagar Chavhan. The two who stabbed Chavhan were detained by the Crime Branch of the Pune police.

"At 7 am, victim Sagar Chavhan was going somewhere on Sinhagad Road when the duo, including a boy, attacked him with a machete multiple times. He was later admitted to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment. A video of the incident went viral on social media," a police official said.

"Prima facie, he was attacked as a result of some previous enmity. The attackers were nabbed a few hours after the incident," he said.

A case in this connection was registered at Haveli police station. PTI COR NP