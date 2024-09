Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A man sustained serious injuries in a tiger attack in Parseoni in Nagpur on Thursday, an official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon, the official added.

"Chandrakant Ingle (45) was attacked by a tiger when he was in his farm. He is seriously injured and is admitted in a private hospital here. Forest department officials visited his house. Patrolling in the area has been increased," the official said.