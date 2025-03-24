Man set ablaze after argument in Nashik dies in hospital

Nashik, Mar 24 (PTI) A man who was set ablaze in Nashik last week died on Monday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place on Friday evening at Thakkar Bazar bus stand, the Sarkarwada police station official said.

"Shubham Jagtap had poured petrol on Vijay Gehlot near a public toilet because he used to be often bullied by the latter. Jagtap was held on Saturday. Gehlot, who sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, died this morning at the district hospital," he said.

Jagtap has been charged with murder after Gehlot's death, he added.