Man set ablaze by villagers for trying to steal two-wheeler in Telangana, three held

Hyderabad, Oct 5 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was set ablaze allegedly by a group of villagers in Medak district of Telangana after being accused of trying to steal a two-wheeler along with another person, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in Vadiyaram village on the intervening night of October 3-4 and the condition of the man, who is undergoing treatment in a state-run hospital in Hyderabad, is stated to be critical, they said.

The duo had come to the village on their two-wheeler and parked it. When they unknowingly tried to take another two-wheeler, a group of people in the village caught them and beat them up alleging that they were attempting to steal the vehicle.

Later, some of them tied the 22-year-old man to an electric pole with a rope and poured petrol from a bottle found in his pocket and set him ablaze, a police official said.

Subsequently, the villagers took the injured man to a police station and he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and from there he was shifted to Hyderabad.

The man is stated to be in critical condition with 70 per cent burns, police said.

Police recorded the man's statement and based on which a case was registered on charge of attempt to murder, the official said.

Three villagers were arrested and sent to judicial remand on Sunday in connection with the incident and the role of some more persons is being verified and action will be initiated after completion of the inquiry, he said.

Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH